Tufton Capital Management Purchases 173 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

