Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,425,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,038.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

