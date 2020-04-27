Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.75.

TWLO opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

