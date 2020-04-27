UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSFY. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.54. 25,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,305. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

