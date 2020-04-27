UBS Group AG Acquires 7,251 Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Amalgamated Bank worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAL. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $10.27 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $326.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

