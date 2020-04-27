UBS Group AG Buys 31,530 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRD opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

