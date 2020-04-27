UBS Group AG Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Intelligent Systems worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INS opened at $34.04 on Monday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

