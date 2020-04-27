UBS Group AG Has $356,000 Stock Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 297.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Briggs & Stratton worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 172,949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGG opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

