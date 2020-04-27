UBS Group AG Has $386,000 Stock Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 4,285.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of MarineMax worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

HZO opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $297.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

