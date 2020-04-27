UBS Group AG Purchases 15,593 Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Tribune Publishing worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO opened at $7.46 on Monday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

