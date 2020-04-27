UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after buying an additional 207,626 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 502,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after buying an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter.

CDLX stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,045,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,035.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and sold 209,894 shares valued at $10,935,496. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

