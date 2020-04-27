UBS Group AG Sells 120,999 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Methanex were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,112,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

MEOH opened at $13.70 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

