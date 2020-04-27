UBS Group AG Sells 16,317 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Covetrus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CVET stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $979.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

