UBS Group AG Sells 489,811 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 489,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Commscope were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Get Commscope alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.