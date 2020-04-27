Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.40-0.52 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-0.52 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $609.10 million, a PE ratio of -65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

