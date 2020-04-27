UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.72 ($13.63).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.