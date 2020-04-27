Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

