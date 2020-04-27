United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

