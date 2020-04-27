Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ULH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ULH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. 873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $348.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.76. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 205,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

