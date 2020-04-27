Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $65.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

