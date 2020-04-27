Usca Ria LLC Buys New Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $106,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

