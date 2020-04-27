Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 5,540 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $901,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

INCY stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

