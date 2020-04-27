Usca Ria LLC Decreases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,300 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $90,841,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,722,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

