Usca Ria LLC Invests $492,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

