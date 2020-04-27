Usca Ria LLC Invests $563,000 in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $168.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.07. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

