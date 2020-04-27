Usca Ria LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,997 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -648.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $97.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

