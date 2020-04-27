Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $713.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $684.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.44.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

