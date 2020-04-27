Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $210.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

