Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $269.61 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average is $303.43.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

