Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mylan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.