Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 122,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NNN opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

