Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $127.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $92.85 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

