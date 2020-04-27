Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 4,362 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

