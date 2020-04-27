Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 6,924 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold a total of 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.