Usca Ria LLC Sells 37,475 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,475 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,770,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575,309 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 77,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.