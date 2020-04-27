Usca Ria LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Davita by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Davita by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Davita by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

