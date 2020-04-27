Usca Ria LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Fastenal by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 400,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fastenal by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 229,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 89,325 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $2,008,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,473 shares of company stock worth $565,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

