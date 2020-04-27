Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

