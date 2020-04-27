Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $104.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

