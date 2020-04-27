Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.