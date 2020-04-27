USDQ Market Cap Reaches $9.98 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 80.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00023468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $21.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded 173% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00434120 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006447 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,896 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

