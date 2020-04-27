Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,934,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.