Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,074. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

