Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,748.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,465,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

