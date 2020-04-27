Verge Market Capitalization Reaches $46.93 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $46.93 million and $1.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00570016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,249,712,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Upbit, YoBit, Graviex, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Crex24, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.