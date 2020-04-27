VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.71 or 0.04454405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00036891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012951 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011162 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003166 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.