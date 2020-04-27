Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.9% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.