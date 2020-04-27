Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 80,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.