VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

