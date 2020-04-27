Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.01. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

